Open Menu

Hot, Humid Weather With Isolated Falls, Thunderstorms Likely In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Hot, humid weather with isolated falls, thunderstorms likely in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected over most districts of the province.

However, it said that isolated thunderstorm-rain with gusty winds is likely to occur over Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram, Bannu and North Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of the province.

However, rain-thunderstorms occurred in Swat and Khyber districts. Rain recorded (in mm): Malam Jabba 04, Tirah Khyber 02.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 37/25, Chitral 34/17, Timergara 33/23, Dir 32/16, Mirkhani 38/18, Kalam 27/09, Drosh 36/22, Saidu Sharif 34/18, Pattan 37/22, Malam Jabba 25/13, Takht Bhai 36/24, Kakul 31/17, Balakot 34/19, Parachinar 28/14, Bannu 39/25, Cherat 33/19, D.I. Khan 39/28.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 39�c each in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Kohistan Malakand Swabi Shangla Buner Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Nepal, Live Score ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Nepal, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Repre ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the ..

2 hours ago
 Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers a ..

Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers amid protests

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man Unit ..

Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man United

14 hours ago
Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undoc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undock from ISS

18 hours ago
 IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate tra ..

IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate transition towards renewable ener ..

18 hours ago
 5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference co ..

5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference concludes in Dubai

21 hours ago
 7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begi ..

7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begin October 28

21 hours ago
 50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2 ..

50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2023

21 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced researc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced research experiments on board ISS

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan