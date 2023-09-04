Hot, humid weather with isolated falls, thunderstorms likely in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected over most districts of the province.

However, it said that isolated thunderstorm-rain with gusty winds is likely to occur over Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram, Bannu and North Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of the province.

However, rain-thunderstorms occurred in Swat and Khyber districts. Rain recorded (in mm): Malam Jabba 04, Tirah Khyber 02.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 37/25, Chitral 34/17, Timergara 33/23, Dir 32/16, Mirkhani 38/18, Kalam 27/09, Drosh 36/22, Saidu Sharif 34/18, Pattan 37/22, Malam Jabba 25/13, Takht Bhai 36/24, Kakul 31/17, Balakot 34/19, Parachinar 28/14, Bannu 39/25, Cherat 33/19, D.I. Khan 39/28.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 39�c each in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.