Hot, Humid Weather With Isolated Rain, Gusty Winds Likely In KP

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2023 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted mainly hot, humid and partly cloudy in most parts of the province.

However, it said that scattered rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Shangla, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera districts.

Isolated rain-thunderstorms associated with gusty winds are also likely to occur over Kohistan, Chitral, Bajaur, Mohmand, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat and Hangu districts.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of the province.

However, rain-thunderstorms occurred in Swat and Khyber districts. Rain recorded (in mm): Kalam 08 and Tirah Khyber Trace.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 37/28, Chitral 35/19, Timergara 36/23, Dir 33/19, Mirkhani 38/16, Kalam 27/09, Drosh 37/23, Saidu Sharif 34/22, Pattan 38/27, Malam Jabba 22/14, Takht Bhai 36/27, Kakul 30/21, Balakot 35/21, Parachinar 31/15, Bannu 39/26, Cherat 28/16, D.I. Khan 40/29.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 40�c in Dera Ismail Khan.

