Hot, Humid Weather With Isolated Rain, Thunderstorms Likely In KP

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2023 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that mainly hot, humid and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province.

However, it said that isolated rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar and Khyber districts.

During the last 24 hours, hot, humid & Partly Cloudy weather prevailed in most districts of the Province.

Rain recorded (in mm): Nil The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 35/26, Chitral 37/20, Timergara 34/21, Dir 32/18, Mirkhani 37/16, Kalam 26/10, Drosh 37/24, Saidu Sharif 33/22, Pattan 36/25, Malam Jabba 22/14, Takht Bhai 35/24, Kakul 30/22, Balakot 34/22, Parachinar 30/16, Bannu 37/26, Cherat 27/17, D.I. Khan 40/28.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 40�c in Dera Ismail Khan.

