Hot, Humid Weather With Isolated Rain, Thunderstorms Likely In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected over most districts of the province.

However, it said that isolated rain-thunderstorms associated with gusty winds are likely to occur over Mansehra, Kohistan and Swat districts.

During the last 24 hours, hot, humid and partly cloudy weather prevailed in most districts of the province. Rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds occurred in Dir, Swat, Mardan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): DI Khan 27, Bannu 10, Takht Bhai 07, Dir 04 and Kalam 01 The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 35/24, Chitral 33/14, Timergara 34/22, Dir 30/14, Mirkhani 35/17, Kalam 25/06, Drosh 35/19, Saidu Sharif 32/20, Pattan 33/21, Malam Jabba 21/11, Takht Bhai 34/23, Kakul 30/19, Balakot 33/19, Parachinar 29/15, Bannu 37/24, Cherat 31/18, D.I. Khan 39/20.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 39�c in Dera Ismail Khan.

