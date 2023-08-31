Open Menu

Hot & Humid Weather With Isolated Rain-thunderstorms In Some KP Districts Likely

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Hot & humid weather with isolated rain-thunderstorms in some KP districts likely

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday forecast that mainly hot and humid weather was expected over most districts of the province.

However, it said that isolated rain-thunderstorms associated with gusty winds were likely to occur over Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur and Swabi districts in the evening and night.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of the province.

Rain recorded (in mm): Nil The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 37/25, Chitral 35/15, Timergara 35/24, Dir 34/15, Mirkhani 37/19, Kalam 27/07, Drosh 36/20, Saidu Sharif 34/20, Pattan 37/22, Malam Jabba 24/11, Takht Bhai 36/24, Kakul 32/19, Balakot 35/19, Parachinar 27/16, Bannu 37/26, Cherat 31/19, D.I. Khan 39/28.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 39�c at Dera Ismail Khan Airport.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Parachinar Mansehra Dera Ismail Khan Saidu Chitral Dir Kohistan Swabi Timergara Balakot Airport

Recent Stories

National banks give AED 745.6 billion in credit fa ..

National banks give AED 745.6 billion in credit facilities to business and indus ..

33 minutes ago
 Ready to face India, says Babar Azam

Ready to face India, says Babar Azam

51 minutes ago
 Pakistani cricketer dies during match in Oman

Pakistani cricketer dies during match in Oman

1 hour ago
 flydubai grows its African network with the launch ..

Flydubai grows its African network with the launch of flights to Mombasa in Keny ..

2 hours ago
 Bangladesh opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in A ..

Bangladesh opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 Opener

2 hours ago
 Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG syst ..

Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG system safety with three new circu ..

2 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National Strate ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host country name on logo

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli Secretary-General of Educatio ..

3 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second ..

OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second Kazan Global Youth Summit

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of the Iraqi Fiqh Academy

3 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Feature ..

Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Features You Can't Ignore

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan