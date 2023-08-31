Hot & humid weather with isolated rain-thunderstorms in some KP districts likely

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday forecast that mainly hot and humid weather was expected over most districts of the province.

However, it said that isolated rain-thunderstorms associated with gusty winds were likely to occur over Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur and Swabi districts in the evening and night.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of the province.

Rain recorded (in mm): Nil The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 37/25, Chitral 35/15, Timergara 35/24, Dir 34/15, Mirkhani 37/19, Kalam 27/07, Drosh 36/20, Saidu Sharif 34/20, Pattan 37/22, Malam Jabba 24/11, Takht Bhai 36/24, Kakul 32/19, Balakot 35/19, Parachinar 27/16, Bannu 37/26, Cherat 31/19, D.I. Khan 39/28.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 39�c at Dera Ismail Khan Airport.