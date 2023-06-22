Hot, humid weather with isolated rain-wind, thunderstorm likely to persist in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center on Thursday predicted that very hot and humid weather in most districts of the province.

However, it said that rain-wind and thunderstorms are likely to occur over isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Swat, Buner, and Dir Districts.

Isolated dust-raising winds/dust storms are also expected in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D. I. Khan, Tank, Karak, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and Swabi districts in the afternoon and evening.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed in the province. Rain recorded in the province was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in °C at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP): Peshawar City 42/30, Chitral 40/22, Timergara 41/30, Dir 37/20, Mirkhani 41/21, Kalam 31/12, Drosh 39/25, Saidu Sharif 39/25, Pattan 42/29, Malam Jabba 27/18, Takht Bhai 41/31, Kakul 36/22, Balakot 39/26, Parachinar 29/14, Bannu 42/27, Cherat 36/22, DI Khan 45/30.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 45°C at DI Khan Airport.