Hot, humid weather with isolated rain, winds predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that mainly hot, humid and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province.

However, it said that isolated rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan and Swabi districts.

During the last 24 hours mainly humid and partly cloudy weather occurred in most districts of the province. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Swat, Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Buner, Bajaur, Kohistan, Mansehra, Mardan, Mohmand and D.I.Kan districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Buner 17, Pattan 10, Balakot & Mamad Gut 06 (each), Mirkhani 05, Drosh 04, Bajaur (Pashat 04 & Khaar 01), Dir, Timergara & D.I.Khan A/P 03(each), Chitral, Saidu Sharif & Kalam 02 (each) ,Takht Bhai 01 and Risalpur Trace.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 35/25, Chitral 35/14, Timergara 34/24, Dir 30/16, Mirkhani 34/15, Kalam 25/10, Drosh 33/18, Saidu Sharif 34/17, Pattan 37/22, Malam Jabba 22/14, Takht Bhai 34/22, Kakul 30/19, Balakot 33/21, Parachinar 28/13, Bannu 36/26, Cherat 31/18, D.I. Khan 40/28.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 40�c in Dera Ismail Khan.