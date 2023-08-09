Open Menu

Hot, Humid Weather With Isolated Rain, Winds Predicted For KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Hot, humid weather with isolated rain, winds predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that mainly hot, humid and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province.

However, it said that isolated rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai, North & South Waziristan, Tank, Bannu, Laki Marwat, D.I.Khan, Bajaur and Mohmand districts.

During the last 24 hours, hot and Humid weather occurred in most districts of the province.

Rain recorded (in mm): NIL The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 38/27, Chitral 36/17, Timergara 34/23, Dir 33/16, Mirkhani 38/16, Kalam 28/11, Drosh 34/19, Saidu Sharif 34/17, Pattan 36/23, Malam Jabba 25/15, Takht Bhai 35/26, Kakul 30/20, Balakot 34/22, Parachinar 28/14, Bannu 38/26, Cherat 32/19, D.I. Khan 40/30.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 40�c in Dera Ismail Khan.

