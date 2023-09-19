Open Menu

Hot, Humid Weather With Isolated Rains, Thunderstorms Predicted In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that hot and humid weather is expected over most districts of the province.

However, isolated thunderstorm-rains associated with gusty winds is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, DI Khan, North & South Waziristan districts in evening/ night.

During the last 24 hours, hot, humid and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most districts of the province. However, rain-thunderstorms occurred in Swat, Buner, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Khyber and Mohmand districts.

Rain recorded in (mm): Malam Jabba 22, Nowshera (Cherat 17 & Risalpur 04), Peshawar (PAF Airbase 04 & City Trace), Buner 04, Kakul & Tirah-Khyber 01(each), Ghalani-Mohmand and Kohat Airbase Trace (each).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 34/23, Chitral 34/18, Timergara 33/23, Dir 29/17, Mirkhani 32/21, Kalam 24/09, Drosh 33/22, Saidu Sharif 32/19, Pattan 39/22, Malam Jabba 21/11, Takht Bhai 32/23, Kakul 28/18, Balakot 28/19, Parachinar 25/13, Bannu 34/23, Cherat 27/18, D.I. Khan 38/26.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 39�c in Pattan.

