Hot, humid weather with isolated thunderstorms, rains in most districts likely in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted hot and humid weather over most districts of the province.

However, it said that isolated thunderstorm-rains associated with gusty winds are likely to occur over Chitral, Dir (Upper & Lower), Malakand, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Nowshera, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Kurram, Karak and Kohat districts. Dust-raising/gusty winds are also expected in plain areas of the province.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most districts of the province.

Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 38/28, Chitral 37/20, Timergara 37/25, Dir 33/21, Mirkhani 38/17, Kalam 28/13, Drosh 38/24, Saidu Sharif 35/19, Pattan 38/27, Malam Jabba 24/15, Takht Bhai 38/28, Kakul 31/20, Balakot 36/24, Parachinar 27/13, Bannu 40/27, Cherat 32/20, D.I. Khan 41/27.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 41�c in Dera Ismail Khan.