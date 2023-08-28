Open Menu

Hot, Humid Weather With Scattered Rain, Thunderstorms Likely In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 03:51 PM

Hot, humid weather with scattered rain, thunderstorms likely in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly hot, humid and partly cloudy weather is expected over most districts of the province.

However, it said that scattered rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Shangla, Upper & lower Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner and Chitral districts.

Isolated rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is also likely to occur over Mardan, Swabi, Mohmand, Bajaur, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

During the last 24 hours. hot, humid and partly cloudy weather prevailed in most districts of the province.

However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred in Kohistan, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad and Chitral districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Pattan 18, Kalam & Kakul 03(each) Dir & Mirkhani 02 (each), Drosh & Malamjaba 01 (each).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 37/23, Chitral 32/14, Timergara 34/23, Dir 30/15, Mirkhani 36/17, Kalam 23/07, Drosh 34/19, Saidu Sharif 32/20, Pattan 35/21, Malam Jabba 21/13, Takht Bhai 35/22, Kakul 29/18, Balakot 34/20, Parachinar 29/15, Bannu 37/25, Cherat 29/16, D.I. Khan 39/27.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 39�c in Dera Ismail Khan.

