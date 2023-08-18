Hot, humid weather with scattered rain-thunderstorms likely to persist in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center (PMC) on Friday predicted mainly hot, humid, and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province.

However, it said, "Scattered rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Shangla, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera districts." "Isolated rain-thunderstorms associated with gusty winds are also likely to occur over Kohistan, Chitral, Bajaur, Mohmand, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, and Bannu districts," it added.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of the province. However, rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds occurred in Kurram, Peshawar, Dir, Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Nowshera, and Kohat districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Parachinar 12, Buner 07, Bajaur (Khaar 06 & Pashat 05), Peshawar (PAF Base 03, Airport 02 & City Trace), Malam Jabba & Risalpur 01(each), Upper Dir & Kohat Trace.

Maximum wind recorded (in Km/hr :- Peshawar Airport 70 from South West direction.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 37/25, Chitral 37/19, Timergara 36/23, Dir 33/17, Mirkhani 37/19, Kalam 27/10, Drosh 37/23, Saidu Sharif 34/21, Pattan 37/25, Malam Jabba 24/14, Takht Bhai 34/25, Kakul 29/19, Balakot 34/21, Parachinar 30/15, Bannu 40/27, Cherat 26/15, D.I. Khan 41/29.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 41�c in Dera Ismail Khan.