Open Menu

Hot, Humid Weather With Scattered Rain-thunderstorms Likely To Persist In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Hot, humid weather with scattered rain-thunderstorms likely to persist in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center (PMC) on Friday predicted mainly hot, humid, and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province.

However, it said, "Scattered rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Shangla, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera districts." "Isolated rain-thunderstorms associated with gusty winds are also likely to occur over Kohistan, Chitral, Bajaur, Mohmand, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, and Bannu districts," it added.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of the province. However, rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds occurred in Kurram, Peshawar, Dir, Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Nowshera, and Kohat districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Parachinar 12, Buner 07, Bajaur (Khaar 06 & Pashat 05), Peshawar (PAF Base 03, Airport 02 & City Trace), Malam Jabba & Risalpur 01(each), Upper Dir & Kohat Trace.

Maximum wind recorded (in Km/hr :- Peshawar Airport 70 from South West direction.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 37/25, Chitral 37/19, Timergara 36/23, Dir 33/17, Mirkhani 37/19, Kalam 27/10, Drosh 37/23, Saidu Sharif 34/21, Pattan 37/25, Malam Jabba 24/14, Takht Bhai 34/25, Kakul 29/19, Balakot 34/21, Parachinar 30/15, Bannu 40/27, Cherat 26/15, D.I. Khan 41/29.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 41�c in Dera Ismail Khan.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Malakand Swabi Shangla Buner Timergara Balakot From Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to empower young Emirati app dev ..

37 minutes ago
 Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 ..

Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 Cricket Coach course

1 hour ago
 U.S. Consul General calls on PCB Management Commit ..

U.S. Consul General calls on PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf

1 hour ago
 Ali Mardan Domki chosen as Balochistan caretaker C ..

Ali Mardan Domki chosen as Balochistan caretaker CM

1 hour ago
 Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnersh ..

Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnership to Flights to and from Mont ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has rel ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has released the data of arrival in c ..

2 hours ago
Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in conducting fair po ..

Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in conducting fair polls: Info Minister

4 hours ago
 ECP's delimitation schedule points to election del ..

ECP's delimitation schedule points to election delay

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq

14 hours ago
 Wasi for boosting tourism in Pakistan

Wasi for boosting tourism in Pakistan

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan