Hot, Humid Weather With Scattered Rain-thunderstorms Likely To Persist In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2023 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center (PMC) Friday predicted mainly hot and humid weather in most districts of the province.

However, scattered rain-thunderstorms associated with gusty winds are likely to occur over Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Bajaur, Buner, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi and Khyber districts.

Isolated Thunderstorms associated with gusty winds are likely to occur over Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat, Hangu and Karak districts.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most districts of the province.

However, rain-thunderstorms occurred in Khyber districts. Rain recorded (in mm): Tirah-Khyber 02.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in �C at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP): Peshawar City 37/27, Chitral 37/18, Timergara 35/24, Dir 33/17, Mirkhani 38/20, Kalam 27/08, Drosh 36/20, Saidu Sharif 35/21, Pattan 38/24, Malam Jabba 25/13, Takht Bhai 37/26, Kakul 31/19, Balakot 35/19, Parachinar 29/17, Bannu 39/25, Cherat 32/20, DI Khan 41/29.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 41�C in DI Khan.

