Hot , humid weather with scattered rains, thunderstorms likely in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center here on Tuesday predicted hot and humid weather over most districts of the province.

However, it said that scattered rain/wind-thundershowers with a few heavy falls and hailstorm is likely to occur in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, D. I. Khan, North and South Waziristan districts.

Dust and wind storms are also expected in Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat & D. I. Khan districts.

During the last 24 hours hot and humid weather occurred over most districts of the province while very hot in plain areas.

However, scattered rain/wind-thunderstorms occurred in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat and Buner districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Kakul 58, Balakot 19, Malam Jabba 12 and Buner 03.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 40/27, Chitral 39/20,Timergara 38/27, Dir 36/21, Mirkhani 40/19, Kalam 29/12, Drosh 38/24, Saidu Sharif 37/23, Pattan 38/27, Malam Jabba 25/13, Takht Bhai 38/26, Kakul 30/17, Balakot 33/20, Parachinar 31/16, Bannu 42/26, Cherat 33/22, D.I. Khan 42/28.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 42°C in Dera Ismail Khan Airport and Bannu each.