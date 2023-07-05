Hot, humid weather with scattered rains, thundershower likely in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted hot & humid weather in most districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said that scattered rain/wind-thundershowers with a few heavy falls and hailstorm is likely to occur in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, D. I. Khan, North & South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours, hot & humid weather occurred over most districts of the province. However, scattered rain/wind-thunderstorms occurred in DI khan, Bannu, Kohat, Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar divisions.

Rain recorded (in mm): Bajaur ( Pashat 36, Khaar 22), Kakul 33, Malam Jabba 28, DI Khan 25, Balakot 20, Timergara 19, Bannu 18, Mamad Gat 17, Saidu Sharif and Buner 13 (each), Parachinar 05, Pattan and Dir 04 (each), Kohat Airbase 02, Landikotal Trace .

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 39/27, Chitral 39/23, Timergara 38/21, Dir 31/19, Mirkhani 41/20, Kalam 26/11, Drosh 39/24, Saidu Sharif 37/19, Pattan 38/22, Malam Jabba 25/13, Takht Bhai 36/25, Kakul 31/16, Balakot 35/20, Parachinar 31/16, Bannu 40/21, Cherat 32/18, D.I. Khan 40/25.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 41°C in Mirkhani.