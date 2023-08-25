Hot, humid weather with scattered showers, thunderstorms likely to persist in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center (PMC) Friday predicted mainly hot, humid, and partly cloudy weather in most districts of the province.

However, it said that scattered shower rain and thunderstorms associated with gusty winds were likely to occur over Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Shangla, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Mardan, Swabi, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Karak and Kurram districts.

Isolated shower rain-thunderstorms associated with gusty winds were also likely to occur over Chitral, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, North & South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours hot, humid, and partly cloudy weather prevailed in most districts of the province. However, rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds occurred in the Upper Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Nowshera, Buner, Bajaur, and Khyber districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Takht Bhai 29, Upper Dir 28, Kakul 20, Pattan 10, Saidu Sharif 07, Bajaur (Pashat 06, Khaar 04), Malam Jabba 04, Kalam, Risalpur & Kohat Airbase 02 (each), DI Khan City 01, Bannu, Buner & Tirah-Khyber Trace (each).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in �C at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP): Peshawar City 35/26, Chitral 33/20, Timergara 33/23, Dir 31/17, Mirkhani 38/21, Kalam 23/10, Drosh 36/21, Saidu Sharif 32/30, Pattan 33/22, Malam Jabba 21/15, Takht Bhai 34/21, Kakul 30/19, Balakot 32/22, Parachinar 29/15, Bannu 36/23, Cherat 29/16, D.I. Khan 36/23.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 36�C each in Bannu and DI Khan.