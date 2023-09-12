Open Menu

Hot, Humid Weather With Some Isolated Rain, Thunderstorm Likely In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2023 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted hot and humid weather in most districts of the province.

However, it said that isolated thunderstorm-rain with gusty winds is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kurram and Khyber districts in evening and night during the next 24 hours.

Dust-raising winds are also expected in plain areas of the province.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most districts of the province. Rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 39/27, Chitral 37/15, Timergara 37/25, Dir 35/22, Mirkhani 37/16, Kalam 28/10, Drosh 38/23, Saidu Sharif 35/19, Pattan 39/27, Malam Jabba 24/14, Takht Bhai 37/28, Kakul 31/21, Balakot 35/24, Parachinar 27/14, Bannu 39/26, Cherat 33/20, D.I. Khan 40/28.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 40�c in Dera Ismail Khan.

