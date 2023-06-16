Hot, humid weather with thunderstorms, isolated rains likely to persist in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center of Peshawar on Friday predicted hot, humid, and partly cloudy weather in most districts of the province.

However, It said that dust and thunderstorm coupled with rains and isolated hailstorms were likely to occur over Lower & Upper Dir, Chitral, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North & South Waziristan, Tank, and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

The Dust storm and dust-raising winds were likely to occur in the plain areas of Peshawar. Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Kohat and Karak districts.

Rain might trigger landslides in vulnerable areas of Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra and Balakot during the forecast period.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot, humid, and partly cloudy in most districts of the province. However, thunderstorms and rain occurred at isolated places in Kohat, Mansehra, Bajaur, Upper Dir, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Kohat 08, Balakot 07, Bajaur ( Khaar 02 & Pashat Trace) , Upper Dir 01, Peshawar, Nowshera & Mardan Trace (each).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were Peshawar City 38/26, Chitral 36/17,Timergara 34/22, Dir 30/17, Mirkhani 34/16, Kalam 25/08, Drosh 36/19, Saidu Sharif 32/21, Pattan 36/22, Malam Jabba 21/14, Takht Bhai 35/24, Kakul 28/15, Balakot 33/17, Parachinar 29/16, Bannu 37/25, Cherat 34/18, D.I. Khan 37/24.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 38°C in Peshawar city.