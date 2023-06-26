Hot, humid weather with windstorm, isolated heavy falls likely in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted hot, humid and cloudy weather over most districts of the province.

However, it said that dust/wind-thunderstorm-rain with isolated heavy falls is likely to occur in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, D.I. Khan, North & South Waziristan districts.

Dust storm/winds-thunderstorm and heavy falls may cause damage to infrastructures like electric poles, solar panels etc. in the province.

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Peshawar and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kurram and Khyber districts.

The general public is advised to stay at safe places during dust/wind-thunderstorm and heavy rain/hailstorm. All concerned authorities are advised to remain ALERT during the forecast period.

During the last 24 hours very hot and humid weather prevailed in the province. However, dust/thunderstorm-rain occurred at most places in the province.

Rain recorded (in mm): Takht Bhai 81, Risalpur 45, Bannu 41, Balakot 36, Kakul 25, Peshawar ( Peshawar City 22 & Peshawar Airport 20), Bajaur (Khaar 19, Pashat 15), Kohat Airbase 15, Cherat 11, Pattan 10, Dir 08, Buner 04, Saidu Sharif & Malamjaba 03 (each), Timergara, D. I. Khan Airport & Ghalanai-Mohmand 02 (each), Tirah-Khyber & D. I. Khan City Trace (each).

Max wind recorded (in Kilometer per hour): Peshawar (City 55, Airport 50), Dera Ismail Khan City 25 The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 41/23, Chitral 40/24,Timergara 39/25, Dir 36/20, Mirkhani 42/24, Kalam 31/13, Drosh 42/24, Saidu Sharif 37/24, Pattan 41/25, Malam Jabba 25/17, Takht Bhai 39/22, Kakul 33/19, Balakot 38/20, Parachinar 33/17, Bannu 42/19, Cherat 37/20, D.I. Khan 43/24.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 43°C at Dera Ismail Khan city.