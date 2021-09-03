MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.4 degree centigrade and 27.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 78 percent at 8 am and 52 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:51 am and set at 18:35 pm tomorrow.