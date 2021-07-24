MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.3 degree centigrade and 31.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded67 percent at 8 am and 45 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 5:26 am and set at 7:14 pm tomorrow.