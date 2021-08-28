MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot & humid weather with chances of Dust, Raising, Winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.1 degree centigrade and 28.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 65 percent at 8 am and 41 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:47 am and set at 18:42 pm tomorrow.