UrduPoint.com

Hot & Humid weather With Chances Of DRW Forecast For The City

Sumaira FH 28 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot & humid weather with chances of Dust, Raising, Winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday,  maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.1 degree centigrade and 28.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 65 percent at 8 am and 41 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:47 am and set at 18:42 pm tomorrow.

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Pir Pagara decide to all factions ..

Shehbaz Sharif, Pir Pagara decide to all factions of Muslim League

34 minutes ago
 SEHA inaugurates new COVID-19 drive-through servic ..

SEHA inaugurates new COVID-19 drive-through services centre in Al Aamerah

49 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait&#039;s PM on ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait&#039;s PM on sidelines of Baghdad Conferen ..

1 hour ago
 Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikran to get married n ..

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikran to get married next month

1 hour ago
 Increased textile exports encouraging sign: Mian Z ..

Increased textile exports encouraging sign: Mian Zahid Hussain

1 hour ago
 PM approves framework for promotion of school, dom ..

PM approves framework for promotion of school, domestic cricket

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.