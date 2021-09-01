UrduPoint.com

Hot, Humid weather With Chances Of DRW Forecast For City

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of Dust, Raising, Winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday,  maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35.6 degree centigrade and 25.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 78 percent at 8 am and 49 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:49 am and set at 18:38 pm tomorrow.

