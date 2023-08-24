Open Menu

Hot & Partly Cloudy Expected In Most Parts Of The Districts In KP

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Hot & partly cloudy expected in most parts of the districts in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa meteorological department predicted hot, humid and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the districts during the next 24 hours here on Thursday.

According to details, the chance of rain in Upper and Lower Dir, Bajaur, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Butgram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur while Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera are likely to experience gusty winds/ thundershowers and heavy rain at some places.

Chitral, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and North Waziristan districts are likely to experience gusty winds and thundershowers at some places.

Due to heavy rain, there is a possibility of flooding in the local rivers of the province, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and humid in most of the districts, Dir, Swat and Chitral received thunderstorms.

