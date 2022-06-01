UrduPoint.com

Hot, Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For KP

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 12:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center, Peshawar on Wednesday forecast mainly hot and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said rain with dust and thunderstorm was much likely over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bajaur, Khyber, Mohmand and Kurram districts.

Wind and dust storms are expected in a few places in plain areas of the province.

The maximum temperature recorded in the province was 42°C in Dera Ismail Khan.

