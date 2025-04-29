Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Hot and partly cloudy weather persisted in the city on Tuesday, with the Meteorological Department forecasting similar conditions along with chances of scattered rain over the next 24 hours.

According to MET officials, Lahore recorded a high of 39°C and a low of 25°C.

They added that scattered rainfall is likely over the next two days, accompanied by the possibility of windstorms in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality remained poor, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 149. The concentration of PM2.5 particles stood at 11 times the World Health Organization's recommended annual limit.