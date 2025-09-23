Hot, Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Lahore
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Hot and partly cloudy weather prevailed in the city on Tuesday, with the MET office forecasting similar conditions for the next 24 hours.
Officials said continental air dominated most parts of the country, while a shallow westerly trough was likely to affect extreme northern areas from tomorrow evening or night.
They added that hot and dry weather was expected across most regions, including the flood-affected districts of Sindh and Punjab, throughout the week.
The day’s highest temperature was recorded in Dalbandin at 42°C, while Lahore registered 36°C.
Recent Stories
Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package
Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away
ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre
NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day
Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Investigation holds open court to address public grievances31 seconds ago
-
Commander Bahrain National Guard calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu34 seconds ago
-
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore36 seconds ago
-
Bike rally held to give confidence to women37 seconds ago
-
First cardiac institute operational in Sahiwal division: CM Maryam38 seconds ago
-
Kotri Barrage remains in medium flood39 seconds ago
-
Minority leader meets Commissioner11 minutes ago
-
DPO Chiniot inspects new police station11 minutes ago
-
SC acquits accused in murder case21 minutes ago
-
China’s university awards Pakistani scholar for outstanding research work on Belt & Road Initiativ ..21 minutes ago
-
TIKA provides relief to 50,000 flood victims in KP, Punjab21 minutes ago
-
Man sentenced to 20 years in jail in Pindigheb21 minutes ago