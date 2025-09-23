Open Menu

Hot, Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Hot and partly cloudy weather prevailed in the city on Tuesday, with the MET office forecasting similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials said continental air dominated most parts of the country, while a shallow westerly trough was likely to affect extreme northern areas from tomorrow evening or night.

They added that hot and dry weather was expected across most regions, including the flood-affected districts of Sindh and Punjab, throughout the week.

The day’s highest temperature was recorded in Dalbandin at 42°C, while Lahore registered 36°C.

