Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and partly cloudy weather for most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind or thundershower was predicted in Qamber-Shahzadkot, Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and coastal areas.

Mainly, hot and cloudy weather is likely to prevail in the province.