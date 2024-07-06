Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and partly cloudy weather for most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind or thundershower was predicted in Qamber-Shahzadkot, Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and coastal areas.

Mainly, hot and cloudy weather is likely to prevail in the province.

