Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and partly cloudy weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain windstorm or thundershower wass predicted in Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Qamber-Shahdadkot, Larkana, Dadu, Jamshoro, Umerkot, Tharparkar and coastal areas of the province.

Mainly, hot and cloudy weather is likely to prevail in the province.