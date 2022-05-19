Hot, partly cloudy weather likely in most parts of KP: Met

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast hot and partly cloudy weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm associated with dust storm/strong gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Malakand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, and Kurram districts, said a morning report of the meteorological center issued here on Thursday.

It said that dust storms and gusty wind are also expected in Bannu and D.I.Khan divisions.

The weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.