Hot, Partly Cloudy Weather On Sunday

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Hot and partly cloudy weather persisted in the city on Sunday, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasting similar conditions and the possibility of scattered rain over the next 24 hours.

According to PMD officials, Lahore recorded a high of 37°C and a low of 24°C. They added that scattered rain is expected over the next two days, along with the possibility of windstorms in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 81, with PM2.5 levels measuring five times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual guideline.

