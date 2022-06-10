UrduPoint.com

Hot, Partly Cloudy Weather Predicted For KP

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly hot and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said light and moderate rain and thunderstorm along with dust storm, strong gusty winds is expected at scattered places over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bajaur, Mohmand, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, D.

I. Khan, North and South Waziristan districts during next 24 hours.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 45°C in Dera Ismail Khan.

More Stories From Pakistan

