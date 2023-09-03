Open Menu

Hot, Partly Cloudy Weather Predicted For Lahore City

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2023 | 12:01 AM

Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Hot and partly cloudy weather was reported in the city on Saturday, while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in plain areas of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Saturday's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin where mercury reached 44�C while at Lahore it was 37.3�C and minimum was 27.1�C.

