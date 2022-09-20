Hot , partly cloudy weather to prevail in most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday forecast mainly hot, humid and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However it said that isolated rain-wind-thunderstorm is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat, Shangla, Chitral, Upper Dir and Buner districts.

During the last 24 hours the weather remained mainly dry and partly cloudy in most parts of the province.

Maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of KP in centigrade were Peshawar City 37/33, Chitral 33/13, Timergara 34/20, Dir 32/13, Mirkhani 35/15, Kalam 25/06, Drosh 33/17, Saidu Sharif 32/17 and Pattan 35/20. The highest temperature recorded in the province was 38° in Dera Ismail Khan.