UrduPoint.com

Hot , Partly Cloudy Weather To Prevail In Most Parts Of KP

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Hot , partly cloudy weather to prevail in most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday forecast mainly hot, humid and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However it said that isolated rain-wind-thunderstorm is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat, Shangla, Chitral, Upper Dir and Buner districts.

During the last 24 hours the weather remained mainly dry and partly cloudy in most parts of the province.

Maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of KP in centigrade were Peshawar City 37/33, Chitral 33/13, Timergara 34/20, Dir 32/13, Mirkhani 35/15, Kalam 25/06, Drosh 33/17, Saidu Sharif 32/17 and Pattan 35/20. The highest temperature recorded in the province was 38° in Dera Ismail Khan.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Mansehra Dera Ismail Khan Saidu Chitral Dir Shangla Buner Timergara

Recent Stories

PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA sessi ..

PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA session

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th September 2022

3 hours ago
 FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women ..

FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women entrepreneurs in tax complianc ..

12 hours ago
 Blinken, Yemen Leadership Council Head Discuss Ext ..

Blinken, Yemen Leadership Council Head Discuss Extending UN-Mediated Truce - Sta ..

12 hours ago
 Brazil reports more Amazon fires so far this year ..

Brazil reports more Amazon fires so far this year than all of 2021

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.