Hot, partly cloudy weather with isolated falls, thunderstorms likely in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that mainly hot and partly cloudy weather is expected over most districts of the province.

However, it said that isolated thunderstorm-rain with gusty winds is likely to occur over Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu D.I.Khan, Kurram and North & South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of the Province. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Mardan, Bajaur and Khyber districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Bajaur (Khaar 30 & Pashat 12), Mardan 17, Kakul 14, Nowshera (Risalpur) 12, Timergara 05, Malamjaba 04, Tirah-Khyber 03 and Dir & Saidu Sharif 02 (each).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 38/24, Chitral 35/17, Timergara 33/22, Dir 33/18, Mirkhani 37/17, Kalam 26/08, Drosh 34/20, Saidu Sharif 34/18, Pattan 38/23, Malam Jabba 22/11, Takht Bhai 37/19, Kakul 32/14, Balakot 35/20, Parachinar 27/13, Bannu 40/25, Cherat 32/18, D.I. Khan 41/27.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 41�c in Dera Ismail Khan.