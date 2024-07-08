Hot & Partly Cloudy weather focasts In Northern Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and partly cloudy weather in northern districts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.
The highest temperature 44.5 centigrade recorded during the last 24 hours.
The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast across northern Sindh.
