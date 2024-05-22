'Hot weather causes stomach,intestinal issues'

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The patients, especially aged people and children suffering from stomach and intestinal

troubles, were visiting public and private hospitals due to rise in temperature.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Medical Specialist/Physician and Chairman department medicine

and Allied Sargodha Medical College Dr Saifullah Goraya, said excessive heat was causing cholera,

diarrhea, vomiting and dysentery in children.

He said high temperature could cause nausea, headache and diarrhea in old age people.

To combat heat stroke and other heat-related issues, he advised to avoid outdoor activities

during extreme heat.