Hot weather forecast

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Hot and dry weather was witnessed in the Sukkur here on Monday while local Met office forecast hotter temperature during the next 24 hours.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the northern Sindh including Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore- Kandhkot, Ghotki and other districts, Monday's temperature recorded at Sukkur where mercury reached 49C.