UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot Weather Forecast

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 12:16 PM

Hot weather forecast

Hot and dry weather was witnessed in the Sukkur here on Monday while local Met office forecast hotter temperature during the next 24 hours

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Hot and dry weather was witnessed in the Sukkur here on Monday while local Met office forecast hotter temperature during the next 24 hours.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the northern Sindh including Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore- Kandhkot, Ghotki and other districts, Monday's temperature recorded at Sukkur where mercury reached 49C.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Sukkur Shikarpur Khairpur Ghotki Kandhkot

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey have identity of views on Kashmir ..

4 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Denounces Houthi Ballistic Missile At ..

4 minutes ago

OIC Participates in the 40th Session of the Commit ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces decision to reopen ..

8 minutes ago

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 82 Li ..

18 minutes ago

Russian Trade Office in China Hopes 2020 Eastern E ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.