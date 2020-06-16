UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot Weather Forecast Across The Country

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 03:46 PM

Hot weather forecast across the country

The Meteorological Department Tuesday forecast severe heat in the next few days across the country including Dera Ismail Khan and temperature in the plains is expected to rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius while in the hilly areas it is likely to rise by 3.5 degrees Celsius

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department Tuesday forecast severe heat in the next few days across the country including Dera Ismail Khan and temperature in the plains is expected to rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius while in the hilly areas it is likely to rise by 3.5 degrees Celsius.

The temperature in Dera reached 47 degrees Celsius. According to reports, the Meteorological Department has forecast severe heat in the plains of the country in the next few days and said that hot weather is expected in most parts of the country in the next three to four days.

It will remain dry while the plains will be in the grip of extreme heat till Wednesday and Thursday. The temperature in the plains is likely to rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius while in the hilly areas it is likely to rise by 3.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature was recorded at 47 degrees Celsius while the minimum was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius.

Related Topics

Weather Dera Ismail Khan

Recent Stories

First discovery of Olive Ridley Turtle Nests in UA ..

32 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Kingdom of Morocc ..

42 minutes ago

On court order sugar being supplied to people at R ..

48 seconds ago

Food Authority dumps heavy adulterated foods

49 seconds ago

APICORP estimates US$792bn planned and committed i ..

47 minutes ago

Prices of bread and naan go up in Lahore

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.