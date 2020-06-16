Hot weather forecast across the country

The Meteorological Department Tuesday forecast severe heat in the next few days across the country including Dera Ismail Khan and temperature in the plains is expected to rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius while in the hilly areas it is likely to rise by 3.5 degrees Celsius

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department Tuesday forecast severe heat in the next few days across the country including Dera Ismail Khan and temperature in the plains is expected to rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius while in the hilly areas it is likely to rise by 3.5 degrees Celsius.

The temperature in Dera reached 47 degrees Celsius. According to reports, the Meteorological Department has forecast severe heat in the plains of the country in the next few days and said that hot weather is expected in most parts of the country in the next three to four days.

It will remain dry while the plains will be in the grip of extreme heat till Wednesday and Thursday. The temperature in the plains is likely to rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius while in the hilly areas it is likely to rise by 3.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature was recorded at 47 degrees Celsius while the minimum was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius.