Hot weather forecast for city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded during the last 24 hours, in Karachi 13-15 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 14-16 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 13-15 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 16-18 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 10-12 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 12-14 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 10-12 degrees Centigrade, and Nawabshah 13-15 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.