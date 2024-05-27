Open Menu

Hot Weather Forecast For Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The meteorological department has forecast that the district will experience

very hot weather during the next 24 hours as the maximum temperature would

reach 46 to 47 degrees centigrade.

The met office forecast dry to partly cloudy and hot weather for the city

as the maximum temperature was recorded 44 degrees centigrade and

minimum 28 degrees centigrade on Monday.

