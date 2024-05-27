Hot Weather Forecast For Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The meteorological department has forecast that the district will experience
very hot weather during the next 24 hours as the maximum temperature would
reach 46 to 47 degrees centigrade.
The met office forecast dry to partly cloudy and hot weather for the city
as the maximum temperature was recorded 44 degrees centigrade and
minimum 28 degrees centigrade on Monday.
