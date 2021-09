(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday forecast hot and humid weather in most districts of Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is likely at isolated places in Tharparker, Nagarparker, Umarkot, Mithi, Sanghar and Badin.