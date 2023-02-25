- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Hot Weather Forecast For Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2023 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather for most districts of the Sindh during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
Two people die as under-construction Bhara Kahu bypass's shutting collapsed
Saqr Ghobash calls for greater parliamentary coordination at Arab Inter-Parliame ..
Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi begins Friday at Yas Marina Circui ..
NEPRA Chairman refuses to remove MDI fixed charges
Govt rejects rumors of stopping salaries to employees
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two people die as under-construction Bhara Kahu bypass's shutting collapsed6 minutes ago
-
Distt admin reviews arrangements to install 247,000 plants8 minutes ago
-
Child killed, three injured in car accident in Karachi8 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker grieves over loss of lives in Rahim Yar Khan, Bhara Kahu accidents8 minutes ago
-
Kh Asif inaugurates Syed Medical Complex new building18 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honor of retired police officers, jawans18 minutes ago
-
3-day training workshop on media and elections concludes28 minutes ago
-
Working women with disabilities call authorities to address their issues28 minutes ago
-
Next hearing of Yasin Malik's false case on Mar 3138 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews medical facilities, cleanliness in Children Hospital38 minutes ago
-
Five booked for possessing illegal arms38 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown continue against kite flying, aerial firing48 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.