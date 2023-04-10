Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Hot Weather Forecast For Sindh

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Hot weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 37-39 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 41-43 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 39-41 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Thatta Dadu

Recent Stories

Country can be steered out of challenges by collec ..

Country can be steered out of challenges by collective efforts: PM

10 minutes ago
 du joins &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; cam ..

Du joins &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; campaign as principal partner

11 minutes ago
 CodersHQ held &#039;Metaversing your education&#03 ..

CodersHQ held &#039;Metaversing your education&#039; workshop

11 minutes ago
 G42 teams up with Microsoft to explore acceleratio ..

G42 teams up with Microsoft to explore acceleration of UAE’s digital transform ..

2 hours ago
 Empower commences operation of its advanced distri ..

Empower commences operation of its advanced district cooling plant in Dubailand

2 hours ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authenti ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authentic values: Sultan bin Tahnoon

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.