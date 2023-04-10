Hot weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 37-39 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 41-43 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 39-41 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.