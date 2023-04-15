UrduPoint.com

Hot Weather Forecast For Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Hot weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours. However, dusty and gusty winds were predicted in Sukkur, Larkana and surrounding areas.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 39-41 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 41-43 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 42-44 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 39-41 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 40-42 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 41-43 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Larkana Thatta Dadu

Recent Stories

Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to supp ..

Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowme ..

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden resid ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden residency visas to imams, Muslim sc ..

19 minutes ago
 DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

53 minutes ago
 Military leadership reiterates commitment to suppo ..

Military leadership reiterates commitment to support national responses against ..

60 minutes ago
 UAE participates in International Monetary and Fin ..

UAE participates in International Monetary and Financial Committee meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.