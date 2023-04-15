Hot weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours. However, dusty and gusty winds were predicted in Sukkur, Larkana and surrounding areas.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 39-41 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 41-43 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 42-44 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 39-41 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 40-42 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 41-43 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.