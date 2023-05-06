UrduPoint.com

Hot Weather Forecast For Sindh

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Hot weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 34-36 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 39-41 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 40-42 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 40-42 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

