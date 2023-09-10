Open Menu

Hot Weather Forecast For Sindh

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Hot weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast hot and humid weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 33-35 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 41-43 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 33-35 degrees Centigrade, Karachi 33-35 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 41-34 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 42-44 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 38-40 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 41-43 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, hot and humid is likely to prevail in the province.

