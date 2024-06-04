Hot weather forecast for Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot weather for most parts of the districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, chances of duststorm/windstorm are predicted in upper/central districts of the province.

Mainly, hot weather is likely to prevail in the province.