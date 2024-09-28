Hot weather forecast for Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and humid weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-windstorm or thunderstorm may occur in Tharparker, Umarkot, Sanghar and surroundings during evening or night.

Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.