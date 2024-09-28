Hot Weather Forecast For Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and humid weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, rain-windstorm or thunderstorm may occur in Tharparker, Umarkot, Sanghar and surroundings during evening or night.
Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.
