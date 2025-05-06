Hot weather forecast for Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Umerkot, Tharparkar, Badin, Sajawal and surrounding areas.

Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.